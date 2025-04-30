Please wait...
Please wait...
×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

Slate financier IPR.VC tunes into European TV
UK producer World Media Rights set to close following death of founder
Starz to reduce annual content spend by $100m after Lionsgate split, says CEO Jeff Hirsch
Cartoon Network, Gulli and BEIN flock to Netflix, Super RTL's slapstick toon Karate Sheep
BBC Studios digital programming chief Athena Witter to exit, hints at consultancy move

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE