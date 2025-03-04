Please wait...
Please wait...

BBC Studios Digital Brands launches two new natural history series on YouTube

Framed in Nature focuses on the technical aspects of wildlife photography

BBC Studios Digital Brands (BBCSDB) has announced the premiere of two new YouTube natural history series to celebrate this week’s World Wildlife Day.

In Search of Nature and companion series Framed in Nature, both produced by All3Media-owned unscripted prodco Aurora Media Worldwide, are now available on YouTube channel BBC Earth and the BBC Earth Explore channel.

Two six-to-eight minutes episodes of In Search of Nature will be available each week, revealing the natural beauty of diverse landscapes and wildlife as seen through the lenses of talented photographers around the world.

Framed in Nature, meanwhile, features six episodes of the same duration which delve into the technical aspects of wildlife photography.

Neil Batey 04-03-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Slate financier IPR.VC tunes into European TV
UK producer World Media Rights set to close following death of founder
Cartoon Network, Gulli and BEIN flock to Netflix, Super RTL's slapstick toon Karate Sheep
Starz to reduce annual content spend by $100m after Lionsgate split, says CEO Jeff Hirsch
WBD brings in Binge director of content John Beohm to head content planning for Max in Australia

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE