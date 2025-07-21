BBC Studios Benelux adds streaming service BBC NL+ to Netherlands’ NLZIET

BBC Studios Benelux has launched multi-genre VoD and streaming service BBC NL+ on the NLZIET platform in the Netherlands.

The deal with NLZIET is the second partnership for BBC NL+, which has also launched on KPN TV+ in the Netherlands today following a deal made earlier this year.

From today, subscribers of both KPN TV+ and NLZIET can access selected content from the BBC on-demand with Dutch subtitles, across drama, comedy, documentaries, soaps, entertainment, lifestyle and natural history.

Programming available includes Eden: Untamed Planet, Attenborough & the Jurassic Sea Monster, The Great British Sewing Bee, The Great Pottery Throwdown, Junior Bake Off, Louis Theroux Forbidden America, Outrageous, Death in Paradise, Father Brown, Miss Scarlet and Granite Harbour.

The service joins linear channel BBC NL and also gives viewers access to free, ad-supported streaming TV channels Top Gear and BBC Drama.

NLZIET is a live TV and VoD platform created by Dutch public broadcaster NPO in cooperation with commercial broadcasters RTL and Talpa Network.