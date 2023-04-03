BBC Studios Australia & New Zealand promotes head of sales Deb Tod

BBC Studios (BBCS) in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has promoted Deb Tod from head of content sales and coproduction to director of content partnerships and sales.

The newly created role adds affiliate deals to Tod’s existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBCS content sales and coproductions in the region.

Tod will be supported by senior content sales manager Stephen O’Hanlon, sales managers Bruno Liporoni and Melissa Caracatsanis, and sales planning and client marketing manager Donna Meaker.

BBCS said the new role would ensure its content is exploited throughout the region through multi-genre, multi-year deals.

As part of the international sales team, Tod also has a hand in global deals, content partnerships and coproductions on behalf of BBCS ANZ, with the company describing her as a core member of the ANZ executive leadership team.

Tod has been with BBCS ANZ for more than eight years, first joining as a senior sales executive before quickly rising through the ranks.

During her time with the company, she has overseen the negotiation of numerous key deals, including last year’s renewal of a multi-genre, multi-year deal with Aussie pubcaster ABC, natural history deals with Nine in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand, and a multi-year deal with Foxtel for lifestyle content, including exclusive access to the Bake Off brand. Prior to joining BBCS in 2014, Tod spent just under eight years at MGM.

Fiona Lang, general manager at BBCS ANZ, said: “Deb is an expert in working with our partners in the region to find the best home for our content. Under her leadership, we have secured strong, ongoing relationships with every major FTA and SVoD platform in the market.

“Adding carriage renewal deals to Deb’s responsibilities means she will be able to take a holistic, strategic view across all our content partnerships to ensure we are driving the best returns from our programming, and I am delighted that she is taking on this new role.”