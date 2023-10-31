BBC Studios appoints Georgia Moseley, Katharine Patrick to rejigged doc unit

BBC Studios (BBCS) has made two appointments in its new-look documentary unit, with Georgia Moseley named as head of the unit and Katharine Patrick hired as senior creative director.

Working as a creative partnership, Moseley and Patrick are tasked with delivering business growth and a broad creative slate, incorporating programming including human-interest stories, observational specials and series, plus mainstream factual formats.

They will work with editorial leads and creative directors Kirsty Cunningham and Joe Mather.

Moseley will also be responsible for delivering growth and management of the documentary business and will report to Kate Ward, MD of factual production.

Patrick’s individual remit includes overseeing the editorial and creative strategy of the documentary unit, such as development, content strategy and driving new business.

Moseley, who was previously creative director of BBCS’s factual podcast unit, has extensive experience across TV, podcasts and digital. Her credits include Stay Free: The Story of the Clash (Spotify), I Am Not Nicholas (Audible) and History’s Secret Heroes (BBC).

Patrick joins from UK indie Wonderhood Studios, where she was head of factual. There she executive produced Baby Surgeons and Evacuation, both for Channel 4.

Her previous roles include head of development at Nutopia, executive producer for Lion Television and head of docs, features and formats development for the BBC.

Ward said: “In Georgia and Katharine we have found a partnership of two outstanding creative leaders, defined by their passion for documentary in all its forms, and fuelled by a shared desire to deliver an ambitious, impactful and contemporary documentary unit for BBC Studios.”

In related news, BBC Studios has partnered with social media app WeAre8 on a distribution deal for BBC Earth content.

Begining in early 2024, the three-year commitment will see BBCS Social release over 100 clips per year on the WeAre8 social app, at least a third of which will be newly packaged BBC Earth content.

BBCS is also launching a branded VoD space within Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech’s SVoD services Magio TV and Magenta TV. The space offers curated content from two BBC global brands, BBC Earth and BBC First. The deal marks the debut of the BBC First brand in the Slovak and Czech markets.