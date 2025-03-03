Please wait...
BBC Studios ANZ taps CNN Int’l exec Robi Stanton to head content sales, channels, streaming and ads

BBC Studios in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has hired CNN International executive Robi Stanton as executive VP and general manager of global media and streaming for the region.

Robi Stanton

Stanton, who was previously commercial director at CNN International, will join BBC Studios ANZ on March 29.

In her new role, which oversees content sales, channels, streaming and ad sales in the region, she will report to Nick Percy, president of global markets and will work alongside Kylie Washington, exec VP and GM global entertainment for ANZ.

Percy said Stanton brought an exemplary track record of innovation and growth across digital, content and brands.

She said: “We have ambitious plans for our world-leading content, channels, digital platforms and streaming services and I’m delighted that Robi will be leading the way for BBC Studios in ANZ in this fast-moving and constantly evolving industry.”

Stanton has over 25 years’ experience across distribution, commercial strategy, marketing and advertising sales. Prior to CNN, she held senior roles at Warner Bros Discovery and Turner International in Australia and Singapore.

Stanton said: “I am looking forward to being part of its [BBC Studios’] future, helping to fuel the continued growth of the company and its partners in the local industry, and working with the talented teams at BBC Studios.”

