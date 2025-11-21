BBC Studios and BritBox get more Time with David Tennant for anthology’s S3

UK pubcaster the BBC has confirmed a third season of Jimmy McGovern’s drama series Time, with David Tennant set to join the cast.

Set in a young offenders’ institute, Time is an anthology series following the lives of inmates and staff. Season one (2021) starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, while S2 (2023) featured Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrence, Bella Ramsey and Siobhan Finneran.

Finneran will reprise her role in the three-episode third run, alongside Tennant.

McGovern (Unforgiveable, Cracker, The Street) is writing S3 with Samuel Bailey (Shook). It is produced by BBC Studios Fiction for iPlayer and BBC One, in coproduction with international streamer BritBox. Filming will take place in Belfast.

Paul Whittington (This Town, The Crown) is the director and Amanda Black (Blue Lights, World on Fire) is producing.

McGovern also exec produces with BBC Studios Fiction’s chief creative officer Josh Cole and creative directors Andrew Morrissey and Michael Parke; the BBC’s senior commissioning editor for drama Lucy Richer; and BritBox International’s senior VP of editorial and content Jon Farrar and commissioning exec Jess O’Riordan.