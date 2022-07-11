BBC Studios alum Sequeira to head UK, North America sales for Newen Connect

Newen Connect, the distribution arm of TF1-owned Newen Group, has hired former Mercury Studios and BBC Studios exec Phil Sequeira to lead its sales operations across the UK and North America.

Reporting to Newen Connect’s exec VP of distribution, Leona Connell, Sequeira will be responsible for designing and implementing sales strategies for both territories.

He will also explore and manage coproduction opportunities for the distributor with broadcasters and platforms and look for further growth opportunities with existing and new market entrants.

Sequeira was previously senior VP of sales, distribution and marketing at Mercury Studios, where he spearheaded the music production company’s global sales, marketing and distribution strategies across all territories, media and platforms.

Before that, he was VP of scripted sales and coproductions for BBC Studios, based in New York and LA, closing deals with the likes of Amazon for Steve McQueen anthology series Small Axe and Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws; AMC for NHS drama This is Going to Hurt.

Connell said: “While there has never been a better time to sell European content to the English-speaking market, we also recognise that English-language content has broad international appeal, so it is only natural that this should be the focus of the next stage of Newen Connect’s ambitious growth plans.

“Phil’s wide-ranging experience and his track record in delivering sales and coproductions within the UK and North America make him the perfect candidate to take on this important role.”