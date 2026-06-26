BBC Sport partners Sidemen for World Cup watch-along in live streaming first

BBC Sport in the UK teamed up with British YouTube collective The Sidemen for a live watch-along on YouTube and iPlayer of yesterday’s Ecuador vs Germany Fifa World Cup match.

The watch-along was streamed live on BBC Football’s YouTube channel, The Sidemen’s MoreSidemen YouTube channel and BBC iPlayer, as a youth-skewing alternative to the pubcaster’s traditional coverage.

Four members of The Sidemen hosted pre-match build-up before providing their own live commentary, reactions and analysis throughout the game.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “Millions of fans now follow football through creators, streams and social platforms alongside traditional broadcasts. This is about bringing those worlds together.

“The Sidemen have built one of the biggest communities anywhere online and we’re excited to work with them on something that has never been done before at a World Cup. It’s a chance to reach audiences in new ways while still delivering the live action that matters most.”

Jonny Keogh, head of UK sports at YouTube, said: “By partnering with The Sidemen, the BBC is showcasing true broadcast innovation whilst embracing modern fandom.

“This alternative stream amplifies the BBC’s outstanding World Cup coverage, drawing in a younger, British audience by allowing them to experience the beautiful game through the lens of the creators they love most. It’s a powerful partnership that ensures the World Cup’s cultural impact resonates deeper than ever before.”