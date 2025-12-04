BBC seeks UK comedy entertainment format for iPlayer and BBC Two

CONTENT LONDON: UK pubcaster the BBC is looking for a comedy entertainment format from a UK-based production company, to run on iPlayer and BBC Two next year.

Revealed by the BBC’s head of entertainment commissioning, Kalpna Patel-Knight, at Content London on Thursday, the format would be a 10×30’ series to be stripped across two weeks and to air on linear at 22:00.

The aspiration is to find a format-first idea that prioritises funny moments and spontaneity, rather than being heavily scripted or topical. It should be a show that audiences can binge on iPlayer, can watch multiple episodes of in one sitting, or dip into at random

It should also feel “unmissable and shareable with the potential to become an appointment-to-view hit” and feature a mix of recognisable and rising comedy voices or well-known faces. The target audience is 25- to-45-year-olds.

The BBC requires the successful prodco to have a proven track record of delivering high-volume, fast turnaround shows, or to be working with a production company partner who does.

Shortlisted ideas will go into paid development with the intention to commission one idea.

The BBC’s brief suggests thinking of the “wit and playfulness” of Taskmaster, Would I Lie to You?, Last One Laughing, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Roast of the Sidemen – but at a lower cost, as per Richard Osman’s House of Games or The Traitors Uncloaked.

The total BBC licence fee available is £750,000 (US$1m), or £75,000 per episode.

The deadline for initial ideas is February 27, 2026 with the paid development commencing in April and delivery and transmission expected next winter.

Patel-Knight said: “We’re not looking for the traditional shows that have occupied this space historically, but if there is something fresh, funny and pure fun that is rooted in universal themes and banter then we want to hear from you.”