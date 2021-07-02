BBC secures UK premiere of Gossip Girl

The BBC will premiere the reboot of US drama Gossip Girl in the UK on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer later this year.

The drama originally aired on US broadcast network The CW for six seasons between 2007 and 2012 and WarnerMedia is rebooting the show for its US streamer HBO Max.

BBC VoD service iPlayer will be the UK home to the back catalogue of episodes.

The new Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, the show takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

It stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. It is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and CBS Studios.

Dan McGolpin, director, BBC iPlayer and channels says: “The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer. The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation.”