BBC Scotland gets to grips with wrestling grizzly doc Hercules the Bear – A Love Story

UK broadcaster BBC Scotland has commissioned factual project Hercules the Bear – A Love Story, based on the remarkable story of a grizzly bear and its Scottish wrestler owner.

The feature-length doc, produced by Glasgow-based indie prodco Friel Kean Films, reveals how grappler Andy Robin and his wife Maggie came to adopt a bear cub in 1975 and raise it as part of their family.

Hercules rose to fame in Britain as he took part in shows on the professional wrestling circuit, before appearing in TV adverts and even earning a cameo in the James Bond film Octopussy, opposite Roger Moore.

BBC Scotland has also greenlit a second series of Friel Kean’s prison-based docuseries Inside Barlinnie (3×60’).

David Harron, commissioning executive, factual, BBC Scotland, said: “These latest documentaries from Friel Kean Films again highlight the range and depth of storytelling that they bring to our audiences.

“Hercules the Bear – A Love Story is a beautiful film that will connect emotionally with viewers of all ages. And Outside Barlinnie will again have the remarkable access to the lives of prisoners and staff which was the hallmark of the previous series.’