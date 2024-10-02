Please wait...
BBC, RTÉjr pack Pablo off to school

Pablo: Boy Meets School was the first children’s series to feature an autistic central character

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC in the UK and RTÉjr in Ireland have commissioned Belfast-based Paper Owl Films to produce Pablo: Boy Meets School (40×11′), with Cake on board as an executive producer and manager for international distribution.

Set to deliver in 2026, it comes after two seasons of Pablo, the first children’s series to feature an autistic central character, ran on CBeebies in the UK and RTÉjr. The latest series will be coproduced with Crayola Studios and see Pablo starting school for the first time.

