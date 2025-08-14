Please wait...
BBC renews Waterloo Road reboot for two more seasons

Waterloo Road was rebooted in 2023

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC has recommissioned two more series of school-based drama Waterloo Road.

Made by Rope Ladder Fiction and Wall to Wall North, the filming of the next two 8×60’ seasons will begin in Greater Manchester later this year. The BBC rebooted the series in 2023, after the resurgence of the original 10-series-run on iPlayer during lockdown.

