BBC renews Eleventh Hour’s rebooted detective drama Rebus for a second run

UK public broadcaster the BBC has commissioned a second season of rebooted crime series Rebus, based on the best-selling books by Ian Rankin.

Produced by Eleventh Hour Films for BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland and BBC One, the 6×60′ series sees Richard Rankin return to the role of Detective Sergeant John Rebus as he explores the links between Edinburgh drug dealers and the professional worlds of law and finance.

Scandinavian streamer Viaplay originally ordered S1 of Rebus as its first UK commission, but it was later acquired by the BBC after Viaplay’s financial crisis and the closure of its UK arm in late 2023.

Rebus is the second major version of Rankin’s novels, which were adapted by ITV between 2000 and 2007, first produced by Clerkenwell Films and starring John Hannah and later by STV Productions with Ken Stott in the main role.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “We were blown away with the audience response to the new-look Rebus first time round, so bringing it back for a second series was always a priority.

“This commission is part of our recently announced strategy to bring more high-impact scripted content from Scotland and we’re confident audiences will enjoy this next series as much as they did the first.”