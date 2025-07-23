Please wait...
BBC recommissions The Travelling Auctioneers and Antiques Road Trip

The BBC has recommissioned two auction shows produced by STV Studios

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster the BBC has recommissioned factual formats The Travelling Auctioneers and Antiques Road Trip for fifth and 32nd seasons respectively.

Both series are produced by STV Studios Factual in Scotland and commissioned by BBC Daytime for BBC One and iPlayer. The latest seasons of each series will comprise of 20 episodes. Rosy Marshall-McRae is executive producer and Ami Anderson is series producer.

C21 reporter 23-07-2025 ©C21Media
