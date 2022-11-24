BBC preps religious doc specials with Sally Phillips, Humza Arshad for Christmas

UK pubcaster the BBC has scheduled three new documentaries on the theme of religion to air over the Christmas period.

My Life at Christmas with Sally Phillips (3×60’) is being made by Big Circus for BBC One and sees the actor meet celebrities to discover how their memories of Christmas reflect their views on faith. Executive producers are Elliot Falk, Gareth Collett and Matt Baker.

BBC Two’s Humza Arshad: Finding Forgiveness (1×60’), from Bristol-based Drummer Television and with Tamsin Summers and Rachel Drummond-Hay as executive producers, follows the comedian as he explores how religion can help people leave unsettled scores behind and find peace.

Finally, The Mormons are Coming is a 1×60’ show produced by Manchester-headquartered Peggy Picture for BBC One. It follows three young missionaries as they arrive at a Mormon training centre in Chorley, Lancashire.

“The new documentaries demonstrate our commitment to exploring the role faith and belief have in how we live our lives,” said Daisy Scalchi, head of religion and ethics for BBC television.