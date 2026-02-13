Please wait...
BBC picks up Miriam Margolyes documentary shot entirely on mobile phone

Simon Draper and Miriam Margolyes

The BBC has acquired Miriam Margolyes Made Me Me, a documentary from Bafta-winning director Simon Draper that plots a failed attempt to create a podcast with the iconic actor.

Shot entirely on Draper’s phone over two years, the 60-minute documentary started out as the freelancer’s attempt to make a podcast with the legendary actress, but it quickly got sidetracked by her chaotic schedule.

Set to air on BBC Two and iPlayer this spring, it features Margolyes’ brutally honest yet joyous and tender reflections on her extraordinary life.

Lana Salah and Zinc Media-owned Rex TV boarded the project in 2025, with additional resources and support coming from across the Zinc Media group, including post-production by Gwyn Jones and Bumbleebee. It is being sold internationally by Zinc Distribution.

