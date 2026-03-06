BBC picks up both seasons of UKTV’s I, Jack Wright

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC has acquired both seasons of murder mystery I, Jack Wright, written by Chris Lang (Unforgotten, Innocent, The Thief, His Wife & the Canoe) and produced by Federation Stories for UKTV’s U&Alibi crime channel and Finland’s YLE, from distributor Federation International.

The show’s second season is in production and the first is due to air later this year on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. BritBox currently has S1 in North America and will also carry S2. S1 was pre-sold to buyers including BBC Studios-owned streaming platform BritBox, SVT (Sweden), RUV (Iceland), NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland) and RBTF (Belgium).