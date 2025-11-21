Please wait...
BBC picks up Aussie crime drama adaptation Dustfall, renews Riot Women

Anna Torv plays a detective in crime drama Dustfall

UK public broadcaster the BBC has acquired Australian crime drama series Dustfall, based on the novel The Unbelieved by Vikki Petraitis.

The 6×58’ series, coproduced by Soapbox Pictures and Moon River for ABC in association with the BBC, stars Anna Torv (The Newsreader) as a detective investigating a murder and a string of drink-spiking assaults.

It will air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer. Federation International is handling international distribution.

In other BBC news, the pubcaster has commissioned a second season of Sally Wainwright’s punk rock drama series Riot Women, produced by Drama Republic.

Neil Batey 21-11-2025 ©C21Media
