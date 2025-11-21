BBC picks up Aussie crime drama adaptation Dustfall, renews Riot Women

UK public broadcaster the BBC has acquired Australian crime drama series Dustfall, based on the novel The Unbelieved by Vikki Petraitis.

The 6×58’ series, coproduced by Soapbox Pictures and Moon River for ABC in association with the BBC, stars Anna Torv (The Newsreader) as a detective investigating a murder and a string of drink-spiking assaults.

It will air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer. Federation International is handling international distribution.

In other BBC news, the pubcaster has commissioned a second season of Sally Wainwright’s punk rock drama series Riot Women, produced by Drama Republic.