BBC orders TV version of Adam Kay children’s novel Dexter Procter

The BBC has commissioned an adaptation of 2024 children’s novel Dexter Procter: the 10-Year-Old Doctor, written and created by Bafta-winner Adam Kay.

The two 50-minute standalone episodes will follow the story of Dexter Procter, a 10-year-old paediatrician attempting to solve medical mysteries while navigating workplace challenges and finding his place in the world. The first episode is scheduled to air later this year.

Young actor Cian Eagle-Service will make his screen debut in the title role. The cast also includes comedy veterans Peter Serafinowicz, Jameela Jamil, Mike Wozniak, Konnie Huq, Harry Enfield and Sue Johnston.

The production, filmed in the Liverpool, represents Kay’s latest adaptation of his own literary work following his success with This is Going to Hurt. Sarah Muller, senior head of commissioning for 7+ at BBC Children’s & Education, has positioned the series as family viewing that bridges generational audiences.

“Parents and kids can put down their separate screens to come together to watch Dexter as he navigates the challenges of being a 10-year-old doctor,” Muller said. “There are plenty of famous faces who will bring laugh-out-loud moments that can be enjoyed across the generations as we bring this drama for the whole family to BBC One later this year.”

Kay described the project as having personal significance, stating: “I’m so excited to film this semi-autobiographical story about the world’s cleverest child who became a doctor. The adult cast are a who’s who of comedy royalty and our phenomenal child cast are genuinely the comedy royalty of tomorrow.”

The supporting cast features Aroop Shergill and Hugo McGinn, with Max Lester, Gemma Whelan, Michelle Gomez, Kieran Hodgson, Ashley McGuire, Pippa Haywood, Jake Canuso and Michelle Greenidge.

Executive production duties are shared between Adam Kay and James Kay for Terrible Productions, alongside Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni for Various Artists. Amy Buscombe serves as executive producer for the BBC, with Arabella McGuigan producing and Matt Lipsey directing.

The commission reflects the BBC Children’s & Education department’s strategy of developing content that appeals across age groups while maintaining educational value through entertaining storytelling. The series will be distributed across iPlayer, CBBC and BBC One, with the second episode scheduled for 2026.

The adaptation marks a significant expansion of Kay’s television work beyond his medical drama background, leveraging his experience in both medicine and entertainment to create content specifically designed for younger audiences and family viewing.