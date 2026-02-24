BBC orders remake of French series Cheyenne & Lola, drama from Blue Lights creators

The BBC has commissioned a trio of dramas, including a remake of French series Cheyenne & Lola, a political thriller from the writers behind hit police procedural Blue Lights and an adaptation of the hit play 1536.

Shy & Lola (6×60′) is a dark comic drama for BBC One starring Hayley Squires (The Night Manager) and Bel Powley (A Small Light) written by screenwriter and novelist Amanda Coe (Apple Tree Yard) and produced by BBC Studios-owned Clerkenwell Films (Baby Reindeer).

It follows two very different women who are forced to become allies when a murder entangles them in the criminal underworld operating in a small coastal town in the north of England. Filming is set to begin this spring in and around Hull and Leeds.

It is written by Coe with additional episodes written by Emilie Robson and Alys Metcalf, both alumni of the BBC Writers scheme. Sam Donovan (Severance) is lead director and Nadia Jaynes (The Responder) will produce.

The executive producers are Coe and, for Clerkenwell Films, Rachelle Constant and Petra Fried. Rachael Stephenson is associate executive producer and the exec producer for the BBC is Jo McClellan. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

Coe said: “With such a rich and spiky central relationship at its core, Shy & Lola is a dream of a show to write, full of fun, action and emotion.”

The series Cheyenne & Lola was written by Virginie Brac and produced by Lincoln TV and StudioCanal. It is distributed internationally by Federation International, having aired on French pay TV channel OCS in 2020.

Meanwhile, set in the world of investigative journalism, D-Notice (6×60′) comes from writers and executive producers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and marks the first commission from their fledgling production company Hot Sauce Pictures, which is backed by Sony Pictures Television.

The creative director on the show is Helen Ziegler, with filming set to take place in Belfast and London.

It is the third project for the BBC from former investigative journalists Patterson and Lawn following The Salisbury Poisonings and Blue Lights. The duo met whilst working on the BBC’s Panorama programme before moving into drama writing.

The third drama is 1536 (8×30′), based on Ava Pickett’s award-winning play of the same name. The BBC One drama, set in the heart of Tudor England against the backdrop of Anne Boleyn’s arrest, comes from Drama Republic (Riot Women) and was written by Pickett.

The BBC described it as “a darkly comic and terrifyingly relevant story about friendship, sisterhood and a changing world… that asks if a king can murder his queen, what does that mean for women elsewhere and how much have things really changed?”

The play ran at The Almeida Theatre and is transferring to The Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End this summer, produced by Sonia Friedman, LuckyChap and Annapurna and directed by Lyndsey Turner.

The executive producers of the TV show are Jude Liknaitzky, Roanna Benn, Rebecca de Souza, Chloe Beeson and Pickett.

De Souza, executive producer for Drama Republic, said: “Audiences were knocked out by her play 1536; it is so bold and entertaining, but it also creeps under your skin, leaving a profound warning for the modern world – a period show from a fresh and urgent viewpoint.”

The three shows were commissioned by Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, who said: “From the moment we saw Ava’s play we knew that we had to have the TV version on the BBC.

“Visceral, funny, provocative, timely and full of courage, this is a piece of work like no other. Ava is an exceptional voice, so we feel very lucky to be working with her and the brilliant team at Drama Republic to bring three iconic female characters to the screen.”