BBC orders first full season of Celebrity Apprentice

Lord Sugar

NEWS BRIEF: UK public broadcaster the BBC has ordered the first full-length season of reality competition format The Celebrity Apprentice.

Coproduced by Fremantle label Naked and MGM Alternative UK, the 6×60’ series will see a new line-up of famous faces take on weekly business challenges set by Lord Sugar. Commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment, it is set to air on BBC One and stream on iPlayer in 2026.

C21 reporter 12-12-2025 ©C21Media
