BBC One to ride Cornwall’s Wildest Wave with Big Wave Productions

BBC One has ordered a film from Big Wave Productions, marking the first commission for the specialist factual producer’s newly opened office in the UK county of Cornwall.

Cornwall’s Wildest Wave (1×30′) will air as part of the the BBC One strand Our Lives, which celebrates diversity across the British Isles through people sharing their extraordinary stories.

The film will track the story of 33-year-old Cornishman and international big-wave surfing legend Tom Butler and his attempt to ride a mythical unridden big wave off the Atlantic coast of Cornwall, generated by a notorious reef that has claimed the lives of many mariners.

One of the UK’s most successful surfers, most of Butler’s adult life has been devoted to big-wave surfing and he is now part of a niche group of elite athletes who travel the world chasing the largest waves.

It is executive produced by Sarah Cunliffe and directed by Mike Cunliffe for Big Wave Productions and was ordered by Diana Hare, commissioning executive at BBC England, for BBC One.

The order comes after the Chichester-based UK science and wildlife indie’s Cornwall office opened in February, where it is led by experienced producer and director Mike Cunliffe.

He joined the company full time in 2021 and is now focused on developing Big Wave’s slate of returnable factual and formatted factual content.

Hare said: “BBC England is committed to bringing stories about people from every corner of England to the screen. Tom’s determination and passion for Cornwall make this film perfect for the Our Lives series, which showcases the lives of people across all four nations [of the UK]. Big Wave have overcome considerable technical challenges including our unpredictable weather to bring this remarkable tale to life.”