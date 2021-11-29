BBC One returns to Expectation entertainment format This is My House

BBC One has recommissioned primetime guessing game entertainment format This is My House, created by former TV presenter Richard Bacon and US-based TV producer Nick Weidenfeld.

Produced by Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s London-based Expectation, This Is My House sees four people walk into a home and try to convince a panel of celebrity judges that it belongs to them.

Only one of the people is telling the truth and it is up to the judges to decide who is the honest homeowner and who are the imposters.

The first 6×60′ season launched earlier this year and the second run (10×30′) will air in 2022. It has been commissioned by Kate Phillips, director of entertainment commissioning at the BBC.

The executive producers for Expectation are Tom Whitrow and Bacon. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Pinki Chambers. Format rights to the show are licensed internationally by BBC Studios.

The BBC’s social media coverage of This is My House generated over seven million video views across Facebook and Instagram, the majority of which came from under-35s, according to Expectation.

Bacon has also had two other formats greenlit in the past 14 months, with Australian pubcaster ABC ordering The Hustler and UK broadcaster Channel 4 commissioning primetime comedy gameshow I Literally Just Told You.