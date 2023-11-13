BBC One lines up to celebrity version of Escape to the Country

NEWS BRIEF: BBC One has commissioned a 5×45’ celebrity edition of its property series Escape to the Country, produced by Fremantle-owned Naked West.

The house-hunting show will feature episodes with Christopher Biggins, Bucks Fizz popstar Cheryl Baker and TV health professional Doctor Ranj Singh. First launching in 2002, Escape to the Country has showcased an idyllic look into rural Britain’s property market, giving urban homeowners an insight into a prospective country life.