BBC One goes Beyond Paradise for fourth time

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster BBC One has renewed Death in Paradise spin-off series Beyond Paradise for a fourth season.

The crime drama, which premiered in 2023, began filming S4 in Devon and Cornwall this week. Produced by Red Planet Pictures, Beyond Paradise follows on from Caribbean-set Death in Paradise. It centres on DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) as he returns to the UK to join the local police force in his fiancée’s hometown.