BBC One goes Beyond Paradise for fourth time

Beyond Paradise stars Kris Marshall

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster BBC One has renewed Death in Paradise spin-off series Beyond Paradise for a fourth season.

The crime drama, which premiered in 2023, began filming S4 in Devon and Cornwall this week. Produced by Red Planet Pictures, Beyond Paradise follows on from Caribbean-set Death in Paradise. It centres on DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) as he returns to the UK to join the local police force in his fiancée’s hometown.

C21 reporter 30-07-2025 ©C21Media
