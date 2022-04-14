Please wait...
BBC One doubles down on McIntyre

Entertainment format Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

NEWS IN BRIEF: BBC One has ordered new seasons of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, which will be returning after three years away, from Hungry McBear Media.

The entertainment formats are both fronted by comedian McIntyre and were commissioned by Kate Phillips, director of entertainment commissioning at the BBC.

