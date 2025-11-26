BBC Northern Ireland, TG4, S4C co-commission animated Christmas film Nollaí

BBC Northern Ireland, Irish-language pubcaster TG4 and S4C in Wales are gearing up to launch the animated Christmas special that marked their first ever co-commission.

Debuting this Christmas, Nollaí tells the story of a young Irish deer who lives with a family of humans, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find out where he came from.

The film is produced by Belfast-based Taunt Studios, with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund and Screen Fund, and Irish media regulator Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound & Vision funding scheme.

It will premiere on December 14, with an Irish-language version on BBC iPlayer, TG4 and Cúla4, and a Welsh-language version airing on S4C.

An English-language version will broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland and stream on BBC iPlayer on Sunday December 21.

Conor MacNeill (The Sixth Commandment, The Tourist) features in the voice cast for the Irish- and English-language versions.

Karen Kirby, commissioning executive for BBC Northern Ireland, said: “This is the first collaboration of its kind for BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Gaeilge and we’re delighted to join with our broadcast and funding partners to bring this beautifully animated Christmas story to our audiences on BBC iPlayer and on BBC NI television.

“Nollaí is a delightful tale of love and belonging, a universal story which can be told in multiple languages and is brilliantly brought to life through the incredible acting talents of the cast, the animation team and musicians. I hope it will be a film that all generations can enjoy together over the Christmas period.”