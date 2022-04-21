BBC, Northern Ireland Screen launch new indie scheme for docuseries

UK pubcaster BBC Three is once again partnering with BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen to launch a creative scheme for an independent production company to produce a 3×30’ docuseries.

Previous initiatives from the three parties have delivered series The Fast & the Farmer-ish and Stitch, Please!. This time, the NI-based indies are invited to pitch local docuseries ideas that reflect the lives of 16- to 24-year-olds in Northern Ireland, with themes relevant to young people throughout the UK.

Expressions of interest will be accepted from today until May 11, following which the BBC Three and BBC NI teams will select up to six companies to enter a period of paid development and project scoping.

Successful companies will then be invited to pitch ideas in front of the BBC NI and BBC Three teams, with one indie selected to produce their docuseries for debut on BBC Three, BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said: “Our latest partnership with BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen reinforces the BBC’s continued commitment to developing the pipeline and providing opportunity for the creative sector in the Nation. Previous collaborations have delivered brilliant results and we can’t wait to see what documentary ideas are in store for us this time round.”