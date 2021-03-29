BBC NI opens Barbershop for Bald Men

BBC Northern Ireland had commissioned Stellify Media to make a pilot episode for a new format about male pattern baldness.

Barbershop for Bald Men will see men who have experienced hair loss share their stories before undergoing a transformation by stylist to the stars Keris Weir.

The show is being produced by Tom Pegg, directed by Joe Campo and exec produced by Tracie O’Neill.

Kieran Doherty, joint CEO and co-founder of Stellify Media, said: “Whether you are gifted with luscious locks or are follically challenged, this show presents all sides of the debate around hair loss and will be entertaining and informative for all.”