BBC, Neal Street labour over Call The Midwife spin-off

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC and All3Media-owned UK prodco Neal Street have begun filming a prequel series to long-running period drama Call The Midwife

Call the Midwife: Sisters in Arms is set in East London during the Second World War. The 3×60’ Christmas special is now filming at Call the Midwife’s studio home in Longcross, Surrey. It is helmed by the current Call the Midwife creative team: showrunner Heidi Thomas and executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank, who also produces.