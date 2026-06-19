Please wait...
Please wait...

BBC, Neal Street labour over Call The Midwife spin-off

Original Call The Midwife cast member Jenny Agutter narrates Sisters in Arms

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC and All3Media-owned UK prodco Neal Street have begun filming a prequel series to long-running period drama Call The Midwife

Call the Midwife: Sisters in Arms is set in East London during the Second World War. The 3×60’ Christmas special is now filming at Call the Midwife’s studio home in Longcross, Surrey. It is helmed by the current Call the Midwife creative team: showrunner Heidi Thomas and executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank, who also produces.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 19-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Blue Ant combines rights and streaming arms, promotes Mark Bishop, Matt Hornburg
BBC's Matt Brittin announces further $107m cuts to commissioning and top jobs
France Télévisions seeks new copro partners as axing of licence fee hits scripted
Autentic takes over fellow German factual distributor Albatross World Sales
Netflix will grow studio capabilities and target YA audiences reveals Jinny Howe

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE