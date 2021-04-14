Please wait...
Home > News > BBC makes two more calls on Midwife

BBC makes two more calls on Midwife

Current orders take Call the Midwife through to 2024

NEWS BRIEF: BBC1 in the UK has commissioned another two seasons of period drama Call The Midwife from Neal Street Productions.

Season 10 will premiere on April 18, with season 11 about to start filming. Seasons 12 and 13, both 8×60’ with Christmas specials, will take the series through to 2024, having been greenlit by the BBC’s director of drama Piers Wenger and chief content officer Charlotte Moore.

