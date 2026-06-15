BBC, Magic Light unveil Christmas toon The Baddies with Brydon, Smith and Steadman

The BBC and Magic Light Pictures have announced The Baddies, a new half-hour animated special coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas, based on the picture book by Dame Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The holiday special features a voice cast including Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey), Alison Steadman (Pride & Prejudice), Hammed Animashaun (Black Ops), Robyn Cara (Bodkin) and Francesca Mills (Silent Witness), with Sheridan Smith (The Cage) narrating.

The Baddies is directed by Andy Martin and Sarah-Jane Knox and produced by Barney Goodland and Martin Pope of Magic Light Pictures, with animation services provided by Triggerfish Animation. The film is overseen for the BBC by drama commissioning editor Nawfal Faizullah.

The story follows three self-proclaimed villains – a troll, a ghost and a witch – whose rivalry over how best to torment a girl who moves into a nearby cottage is upended when a mouse sets them a challenge to steal her blue spotty hanky, only for the girl to prove more than a match for them.

It is the latest in a series of Donaldson and Scheffler adaptations produced by Magic Light for the BBC, following The Gruffalo, Zog and last year’s The Scarecrows’ Wedding, which drew 8.7 million viewers across the festive period and became the most watched programme of Christmas week in the UK.

Goodland said: “The Baddies is a hilarious and brilliantly anarchic story. It’s always a treat telling a story with a good villain and in The Baddies we have three. The film is going to be a lot of fun for families to enjoy together this Christmas.”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “It’s with a mix of excitement and trepidation that we welcome The Baddies to BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Christmas. I’d like to assure everyone at home that we’ll be working very closely with Julia, Axel and the team at Magic Light to keep viewers safe from Ghost, Witch and Troll’s dastardly deeds.”