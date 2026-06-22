BBC lines up Shaun the Sheep, Timmy Time spin-off from Aardman

ANNECY: UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned a new children’s series from Aardman, the stop-motion specialist behind Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, for CBeebies.

Announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Let’s Go Timmy! is set in the world of Mossy Bottom, featured in existing series Timmy Time and Shaun the Sheep.

Aimed at 3-5s, Let’s Go Timmy! sees Bitzer the sheep dog tasked with getting Timmy and his two best friends to Mossy Bottom School safe and on time each morning.

Due to air in 2027, the 30×5’ series blends stop-motion with 2D animation and is directed by Merlin Crossingham and Daniel Bins. Stephanie Miller produces with BBC commissioning executive Lucy Pryke.

Kate Morton, senior head of commissioning for CBeebies, said: “Returning to Mossy Bottom with Let’s Go Timmy! brings a wonderful opportunity to expand a world that’s already cherished by young audiences. It is a joyful, visually rich addition that reflects CBeebies’ hallmark: high-quality, homegrown storytelling that is both engaging and supports early years development. The series captures the humour, warmth and boundless imagination that defines Aardman’s storytelling, while introducing a playful new dynamic with Bitzer at the helm.”