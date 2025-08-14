BBC kicks off football season with two new commissions, including Wayne Rooney podcast

BBC Sport in the UK has commissioned two new football-themed shows, including a podcast series hosted by former Manchester United and England football star Wayne Rooney.

The Wayne Rooney Show launches on August 15, as the new Premier League soccer season gets underway. It sees the ex-professional joined by sports broadcaster Kelly Somers and comedian Kae Kurd to deliver twice weekly episodes for streamer iPlayer, YouTube, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

The first episode will see Rooney respond to negative comments made by NFL legend Tom Brady, who questioned Rooney’s work ethic during his tenure as manager of Birmingham City, the club Brady is a minority owner of.

Somers will host her own show, The Football Interview, which will drop on Saturdays on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. It’s described as a fan’s backstage pass to the personalities, pressure and passion that define football in the UK.