Please wait...
Please wait...

BBC kicks off football season with two new commissions, including Wayne Rooney podcast

BBC Sport in the UK has commissioned two new football-themed shows, including a podcast series hosted by former Manchester United and England football star Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney

The Wayne Rooney Show launches on August 15, as the new Premier League soccer season gets underway. It sees the ex-professional joined by sports broadcaster Kelly Somers and comedian Kae Kurd to deliver twice weekly episodes for streamer iPlayer, YouTube, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

The first episode will see Rooney respond to negative comments made by NFL legend Tom Brady, who questioned Rooney’s work ethic during his tenure as manager of Birmingham City, the club Brady is a minority owner of.

Somers will host her own show, The Football Interview, which will drop on Saturdays on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. It’s described as a fan’s backstage pass to the personalities, pressure and passion that define football in the UK.

Neil Batey 14-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Fox Entertainment Global hires Fifth Season’s Liz Tang as VP of UK content and acquisitions
US, UK 'falling behind' South Korea, Japan and Turkey in global content race
France's Ankama takes Andarta Pictures out of receivership with majority stake purchase
Canada's CBC picks up Beta Film's historical epic Rise of the Raven
Paramount pins down UFC rights in seven-year deal with TKO worth $7.7bn

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE