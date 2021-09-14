Please wait...
BBC keeps Up as latest contributors return for 28Up

Julian Farino

NEWS BRIEF: Long-running BBC documentary series Up, which has revisited the lives of the same group of contributors every seven years since they were seven years old, will return later this year as the contributors to the latest edition turn 28.

28Up Millennium Generation is directed by Julian Farino (Giri/Haji) and produced by Melanie Archer (Race for the White House) with Multistory Media, which has produced every instalment of the show featuring the current set of subjects, starting in 2000. The first edition of 7Up, directed by Michael Apted, aired in 1964.

