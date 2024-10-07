BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 seal Freely carriage deal with Amazon Fire TV

Everyone TV, the organisation jointly owned by UK free-to-air broadcasters the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Paramount’s Channel 5, has done a carriage deal with Amazon Fire TV for its Freely streaming service.

Freely will now be available on a wide range of new next-gen smart TVs which use the Fire TV operating system (OS).

Freely will be available this autumn on Amazon Fire TV smart TVs and other smart TVs with Fire TV OS built-in, both online and in store.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Everyone TV, said: “It’s exciting to see the momentum behind Freely building so rapidly as we announce this breakthrough deal with Amazon Fire TV. A deal of this kind, between a technology giant and those working in the public interest, is remarkable. It represents a significant development in widening the availability of Freely and therefore ensuring UK audiences can access free TV well into the future.”

Everyone TV has also entered into a partnership with smart TV provider, TCL, who will bring their new 2024 4k smart TVs with Fire TV OS and Freely to market this autumn. Panasonic smart TVs with Fire OS will also get Freely this autumn, giving viewers the opportunity to experience Freely on premium OLED TVs for the first time.

Freely, which launched in April 2024, is the new streaming platform backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. It allows audiences to buy smart TVs that can stream live channels alongside on demand content for free, removing the need for a dish or aerial.