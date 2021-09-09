Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

BBC goes on the road with STV Studios’ Travelling Auctioneers format

The Travelling Auctioneers is fronted by Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion

UK pubcaster the BBC has greenlit a show about restorations and auctions for BBC1’s daytime schedule.

Produced by Scotland’s STV Studios, The Travelling Auctioneers (15×45’) is fronted by restoration expert Will Kirk (The Repair Shop, Morning Live) and auctioneer Christina Trevanion (Antiques Road Trip, Bargain Hunt).

In the series, the duo will take their auction house and workshop on the road across the UK, unearthing hidden gems and turning unwanted items into winning lots that could sell across the globe.

The Travelling Auctioneers was ordered by BBC Daytime commissioning editor Muslim Alim and head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Carla Maria Lawson. The executive producer for STV Studios is John Redshaw and the series producer is Neil Dimmock. DCD Rights will manage international distribution.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 09-09-2021 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

BBC content chief Charlotte Moore defends decision to bring BBC3 back to linear
Rogan Productions sets up Scottish base under ex-BBC exec Mark Hedgecoe
BBC sketches out Life Drawing Live art format
BBC appoints Philippa Kowarsky as Storyville commissioning editor
BBC names presenter Suzy Klein as head of arts and classical music television
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Covid-19 pandemic cost UK producers $627m in lost revenues in 2020, says Pact
Channel 4 to launch AVoD service as part of international expansion plans
Mammoth’s Mavahalli to lead Sky’s in-house drama commissioning team
Filming begins on historical drama series Marie Antoinette for Canal+
NBCU networks acquire French remake of BBC thriller Keeping Faith