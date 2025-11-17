BBC goes behind-the-scenes at the Vatican during conclave with Wag, Stand By Me

The BBC has commissioned an hour-long documentary special with access to the Vatican during the conclave that followed the death of Pope Francis earlier this year.

Coproduced by Fremantle-owned labels Wag Entertainment in the UK and Stand By Me in Italy, Secrets of the Conclave will air on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The papal conclave is among the most significant and closely guarded events in the Catholic Church, where cardinals serve not only as electors but as potential successors to the papacy.

Featuring exclusive footage from the Vatican and interviews with cardinals who attended to cast their vote, the 1×60′ doc offers a rare glimpse into the ancient ritual which is a process of prayer, discussion, spiritual reflection and divine guidance as cardinals make their selection.

It is produced and directed by Elena Mortelliti. The executive producers for Wag Entertainment are Eliya Arman and Steven Green, and the executive producers for Stand By Me are Riccardo Chiattelli and Simona Ercolani.

It was commissioned by head of commissioning, specialist factual, Jack Bootle and the commissioning editor for the BBC is Daisy Scalchi, BBC head of religion and ethics for television. The documentary is being distributed by Wag Entertainment.

Scalchi said: “Whether you loved the book, the movie or neither, this insight into the process of a conclave promises to be an eye-opening, world-first glimpse into one of the most important religious rituals on earth.”