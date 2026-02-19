BBC gives Dawn French sitcom Can You Keep a Secret? second season

NEWS BRIEF: UK public service broadcaster the BBC has renewed sitcom Can You Keep a Secret? for a second season, with filming set to begin in the West Country later this year.

The 6×30’ series is a Big Talk Studios, Mayhay Studios and CBS Studios coproduction for iPlayer and BBC One. Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) returns as a domineering granny who tries to pull of a life insurance scam by faking the death of her husband. Can You Keep a Secret? is represented by Paramount Global Content Distribution.