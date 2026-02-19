Please wait...
Please wait...

BBC gives Dawn French sitcom Can You Keep a Secret? second season

Dawn French stars in Can You Keep a Secret?

NEWS BRIEF: UK public service broadcaster the BBC has renewed sitcom Can You Keep a Secret? for a second season, with filming set to begin in the West Country later this year.

The 6×30’ series is a Big Talk Studios, Mayhay Studios and CBS Studios coproduction for iPlayer and BBC One. Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) returns as a domineering granny who tries to pull of a life insurance scam by faking the death of her husband. Can You Keep a Secret? is represented by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

C21 reporter 19-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

UK industry 'on brink of collapse' as 74% of workers consider leaving – Film & TV Charity
Paramount alum Samantha de Alwis joins Australia's i8 Studio as head of unscripted
ITV Studios' screenings slate includes Graham Norton gameshow, 12 new scripted series
Apple TV spy thriller Tehran's creator and producer Dana Eden dies aged 52
WBD 'considering reopening' acquisition talks with Paramount – Bloomberg

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE