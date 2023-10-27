BBC Four, iPlayer take Danish Prisoner with The Killing star Sofie Gråbøl

UK pubcaster the BBC has acquired DR in Denmark’s drama series Prisoner for BBC Four and iPlayer.

Led by Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing), the series revolves around the lives of four prison officers, whose personal challenges intertwine with the complexities of their workplace – a prison plagued by bad press, hierarchy issues and a drug trade.

When faced with the imminent closure of the prison, they embark on a risky investigation to salvage their jobs, triggering a battle for survival within and beyond the prison walls.

Prisoner (6×58’) was created by writer Kim Fupz Aakeson (The Shift, Welcome to Utmark) and directed and co-created by Michael Noer (Before the Frost, Papillon) and Frederik Louis Hviid (Temple, Follow the Money).

The series was produced by Rikke Tørholm Kofoed for DR Drama in collaboration with Norway’s NRK, Sweden’s SVT, Finland’s YLE and Iceland’s RUV, as part of the drama partnership Nordic 12.