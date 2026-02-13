BBC faces being ‘run into the ground’ due to latest spending cuts, Bectu claims

UK creative industries union Bectu has warned that continued heavy spending cuts at the BBC will harm its ability to “perform its vital national function” as a public service broadcaster.

Outgoing BBC director general Tim Davie told staff yesterday that the corporation needs to step up its belt tightening, with more cuts coming on top of about £150m (US$204m) in savings that must be found by March as part of an existing savings drive.

The BBC is now seeking to make up to £600m of savings in the next three years, equating to around 10% of its costs, in the face of “substantial financial pressures,” primarily as a result of fewer households paying the licence fee.

There is no indication yet as to whether the cuts will mean more lay-offs or which services may have to be trimmed. However, the impact is likely to be severe, with reports suggesting the broadcaster needs to find between £400m and £600m in savings, leading to concern over job losses and shows being cancelled.

A BBC representative said: “Over the last three years we have delivered more than half a billion pounds worth of savings, much of which we’ve been able to reinvest into our output across the BBC.

“In a rapidly changing media market, we continue to face substantial financial pressures. As a result, we expect to make further savings over the next three years of around 10% of our costs.

“This is about the BBC becoming more productive and prioritising our offer to audiences to ensure we’re providing the best value for money, both now and in the future.”

The announcement comes at a crucial time for the BBC, which is negotiating with the UK government ahead of its royal charter renewal at the end of next year.

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, has insisted that the ruling Labour Party “believes in” the BBC and has pledged to future-proof it, but a radical shake-up of the licence fee funding model is expected.

Bectu claimed the outcome of that review is now key, with the financial future of the BBC now looking more uncertain than ever.

Philippa Childs, head of Bectu, said: “The BBC has already faced significant funding pressures in recent years, and additional cuts of this scale will inevitably damage its ability to perform its vital national function.

“BBC staff will be deeply worried by this news, and Bectu will be engaging urgently with the BBC to understand the implications for our members and represent their interests in this process. This will also inevitably impact the wider creative industries ecosystem, given the BBC’s crucial anchor role.

“At a time of fake news and homogenised programming, we need a confident and sustainably funded BBC more than ever. This only increases the importance of the upcoming charter renewal, which must put the BBC’s funding on a more secure, long-term pathway and prevent our national broadcaster from being run into the ground.”