BBC docuseries 7/7: The London Bombings to tell story of 2005 terrorist attack

7/7: The London Bombings will debut in January

UK pubcaster the BBC has ordered a docuseries titled 7/7: The London Bombings, focusing on the first suicide bombings to take place on English soil.

Made by indie prodco The Slate Works (9/11 Inside: The President’s War Room), the 4×60’ doc details the tragic events of July 7, 2005, when terrorists detonated four bombs on London’s transport system, killing 52 people and injuring hundreds more.

More attempted bombings followed and, in the subsequent manhunt, the police shot dead an innocent man, Jean Charles de Menezes.

7/7: The London Bombings talks to survivors, senior police figures and former prime minister Tony Blair, revealing how the three-week hunt to catch the orchestrators of the attack changed Britain forever.

The series will air from January 5 on BBC Two and stream on iPlayer. Banijay Rights is handling international distribution.

Simon Young, BBC head of commissioning, history, said: “This series painstakingly pieces together the chain of events, moments of resilience and hope, as well as tragedy and horror. The result is a frank portrait of how the nation responded when our streets became a new kind of front line.”

Adam Wishart, joint series director and producer, The Slate Works, added: “After telling the story of President George W Bush on 9/11, we wanted to understand what happened to the British state when faced with a huge crisis of its own.”

Please wait...

