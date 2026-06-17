BBC doc to go-go to China with Wham!

NEWS BRIEF: Public service broadcaster the BBC in the UK has announced feature-length pop music documentary Wham! 10 Days in China.

The 1×90’ film is produced by Supercollider, a Zinc Media Company, in association with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment. It looks back to 1985 when George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley became the first Western pop group to perform in communist China, playing two concerts in Beijing and Guangzhou.