BBC commissions seventh series of Line of Duty after four-year break

UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned a seventh season of hit thriller Line of Duty, four years after the last season aired.

Created and written by Jed Mercurio, and produced by ITV Studios’ World Productions, Line of Duty debuted with its first season on BBC Two in 2012. It was promoted to BBC One for its fourth season in 2017.

The season six finale in 2021 was the biggest drama episode, excluding soaps, since modern records began in 2002, according to the BBC, with 17 million viewers after 28 days. The full series averaged 16 million viewers, which the BBC said made it the biggest drama across the market since 2018.

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar will reprise their roles in season seven, which will comprise of six episodes and start filming in Belfast next spring. Jennie Darnell is directing and Ken Horn is producing.

Mercurio exec produces with World Productions’ CEO and creative director Simon Heath and the BBC’s drama commissioning editor for the UK and Northern Ireland Nick Lambon. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

Mercurio said: “Everyone involved in Line of Duty feels enormous gratitude to the show’s fans. We’re privileged to have had so many of you follow the ups and downs of AC-12 over six previous seasons and we couldn’t be more delighted to be returning for a seventh. Corruption in this country is supposed to have come to an end while Line of Duty was off air so I’ve been forced to use my imagination.”