BBC commissions new Bear Grylls show, docuseries based on Believe in Magic podcast

UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned a new show with survival expert Bear Grylls and a docuseries based on BBC Sounds podcast Believe in Magic.

Co-commissioned by BBC Daytime and BBC Cymru Wales for BBC One and iPlayer, Wild Reckoning sees Grylls and a team of experts help people resolve personal friendship and relationship issues in the Welsh wilderness, through physical and psychological challenges.

The 16-part series is coproduced by Wrexham-based Tŷ’r Ddraig, part of Banijay UK’s Workerbee Group, and Natural Studios Productions. Tŷ’r Ddraig’s creative director Ben Smith exec produces with Ben Mitchell.

Commissioned by BBC Factual for BBC Two and iPlayer, Believe in Magic (3×60’) tells the story of 16-year-old Megan Bhari and her mother, who launched a charity in 2012 to grant wishes to seriously ill children. The charity was later shut down in 2020 due to alleged fraud.

Produced by BBC Studios Documentary Unit and exec produced by Jonathan Smith, the docuseries is based on the podcast of the same name which was released on BBC Sounds two years ago.