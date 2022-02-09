BBC commissions full series of The Speedshop plus four other factual shows

UK pubcaster the BBC has ordered a full series of engineering and adventure show The Speedshop, following its 2020 pilot, and commissioned a further four factual programmes.

Produced by Grant Wardop Productions for BBC Two and iPlayer, The Speedshop (6×60’) follows custom bike builder Titch Cormack and his team as they convert broken and battered vehicles into bespoke machines, which are then taken on a daring adventure.

The projects they take on range from creating an adapted motorcycle sidecar for a quadriplegic ex Special Forces soldier, to attempting a 700km trans-Iceland ride on modified bikes fitted with hastily designed skis.

Also for BBC Two and iPlayer is Trailblazers, a 3×60’ travel format from Studio Ramsay in which comedian Ruby Wax, Spice Girl Mel B and comedian Emily Atack retrace the footsteps of Isabella Bird, a 19th century female traveller who has often been overshadowed by her male counterparts.

Travelling alone, Bird crossed the American Wild West, befriending outlaws, climbing mountains, killing rattlesnakes and facing grizzly bears. The celebrity trio’s adventure will take them through Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

For BBC One and iPlayer is Unbreakable (working title), a factual entertainment competition show in which seven celebrities and their real-life partners compete to prove they have the strongest relationship.

Produced by 110% Content for BBC One and iPlayer, the show will see the celebs take part in a series of mental, physical and emotional challenges.

Also for BBC One and iPlayer is Inside the Airport: The Return of Jeremy Spake (w/t), a 6×30’ series from Wonderhood Studios in which aviation expert Jeremy Spake visits Heathrow Airport to see how it is coping during the most challenging time in its history thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spake is a former ground services manager at Heathrow who featured in the BBC’s long-running fly-on-the-wall docuseries Airport between 1996 and 2008. Since then, he has risen through the ranks of the aviation industry, becoming a global troubleshooter.

Finally, for BBC Three and iPlayer is Warrior Island (w/t), a 10×60’ adventure challenge series produced by Wall To Wall West.

Set on an exotic island, the show follows eight young people who feel stuck in a rut as they are cut off from the modern world in a month-long programme of transformation aimed at improving their health and wellbeing.