BBC commissions animated special featuring Children in Need mascot Pudsey

UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned an animated special featuring Pudsey Bear, the mascot from its long-running annual televised charity event Children in Need.

Based on a story by Tom Fletcher – a children’s author and member of pop rock band McFly – Pudsey & the Thread of Hope follows a young boy navigating grief after the loss of his father, as he embarks on a journey of healing, hope and adventure with Pudsey.

Along the way, they meet other children connected by a “golden thread” of kindness and empowerment, discovering the transformative power of friendship, courage and love.

The story aims to highlight the power of having positive and trusted relationships in young people’s lives, and the transformative impact these can have.

The 25′ animated film features an all-star cast including actors Jessica Gunning and Nikesh Patel, dancer and presenter Ashley Banjo, and Blue Peter presenter Shini Muthukrishnan.

It is co-commissioned by CBeebies and Children in Need, and produced by BBC Studios Kids & Family and Belgian animation studio Creative Conspiracy (Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures).

The animation will air on BBC One and CBeebies, and stream on iPlayer over the Christmas period in December. An exclusive preview will air during this year’s Children in Need event on Friday November 14.

A picture book with the same name, also by Fletcher, has also been published, while CBeebies Parenting has developed resources, advice and guidance to support families in navigating conversations around grief and loss with sensitive and age-appropriate information.

Simon Antrobus, CEO of BBC Children in Need, said: “For the last 40 years, Pudsey has represented hope and resilience for children across the UK. The new animation, Pudsey & the Thread of Hope, captures the heart of our purpose – ensuring children feel seen, supported and empowered.”