BBC commissions adaptation of Douglas Stuart’s Booker Prize winner Shuggie Bain

Douglas Stuart, author of the 2020 Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain, is adapting his novel for BBC One and iPlayer in his first television series, produced by A24.

Set during the 1980s, Shuggie Bain is the story of a mother-son relationship in working class Glasgow, inspired by Stuart’s own childhood.

Stuart is writing the adaptation that will be filmed in Scotland and executive produced by A24 and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. The series is being produced and distributed internationally by A24.

Stuart said: “I am deeply grateful to the BBC and A24 for their belief in Shuggie Bain. I’m thrilled to bring the Bain family to the screen and the opportunity to expand on my novel and to bring new threads to the story, exploring hardships and struggles as well as the compassion, humour and resilience that is so central to the Scottish spirit.”

Gaynor Holmes, commissioning editor for BBC Drama said: “Shuggie Bain is an extraordinary novel, with all the makings of extraordinary television. It’s a real honour to be working with the immensely talented Douglas Stuart to bring his vision to the BBC.”